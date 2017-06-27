Marijuana Venture Capitalist On CanopyBoulder's Investments: We...

In a recent conversation with Benzinga, Andy Williams - co-star of MSNBC's "The Pot Barons of Colorado" and founder and CEO of Medicine Man Denver, Medicine Man Technologies Inc and several other companies - said the largest challenges are raising capital and "keeping up with the ever-changing regulation." CanopyBoulder is a seed-stage investment program and mentorship-driven business accelerator for startups in the cannabis industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.