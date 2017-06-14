Lawton joins Antares Capital as MD for asset management team
Antares Capital announced today that Greg Lawton has joined the firm's asset management team as managing director, raising capital from institutional investors for the firm's asset management group. In this newly formed role, Mr. Lawton will report to Timothy Lyne, senior managing director and asset management leader.
