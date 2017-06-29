LA, and Southern California's Surge I...

LA, and Southern California's Surge In Venture Capital Funds

To the newly initiated, it might seem that Southern California is not particularly well known for its venture capital funds--however, for those insiders keeping track, Southern California is actually seeing an unprecedented upsurge in local venture capital firms seeking to make funding available to entrepreneurs, particularly at the seed and Series A stage. We've summarized the funds that have announced new funds in the last nine months or so, or that are in the midst of raising funds--a total of more than $1086 million in total funds.

Chicago, IL

