KPS Capital Partners is Acquiring DexKo Global
KPS Capital Partners LP announced that, through a newly formed affiliate, it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire DexKo Global Inc. and its affiliates from The Sterling Group. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
