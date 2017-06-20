Kleiner Perkins invests $30 million i...

Kleiner Perkins invests $30 million in online retailer UNTUCKit

UNTUCKit, a retailer focused on men's casual shirts that are designed to be worn untucked, said on Sunday that venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers had invested $30 million in the company's first major round of fundraising. The funding will help UNTUCKit open 15 new U.S. stores and expand into women's and children's apparel.

