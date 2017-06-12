Kellogg's eighteen94 capital leads $2m seed funding round in Bright...
Kellogg's eighteen94 capital leads $2m seed funding round in Bright Greens: 'We are very impressed with the innovative form factor' Plant-based frozen smoothie maker Bright Greens has raised $2m in a seed round that was led by Kellogg's venture fund eighteen94 capital, supported by early stage investment group Blu Venture Investors, and closed through CircleUp. Bright Greens makes its frozen smoothie cubes - to which consumers add hot water and shake - in a facility just outside Detroit where it blends fruits and vegetables and flash freezes them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FoodNavigator.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Jun 10
|business finance
|22
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Jun 8
|Anatalia Roselyn
|227
|Loan offer
|May 18
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr '17
|JamesPearce
|453
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC