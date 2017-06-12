Kellogg's eighteen94 capital leads $2...

Kellogg's eighteen94 capital leads $2m seed funding round in Bright...

Kellogg's eighteen94 capital leads $2m seed funding round in Bright Greens: 'We are very impressed with the innovative form factor' Plant-based frozen smoothie maker Bright Greens has raised $2m in a seed round that was led by Kellogg's venture fund eighteen94 capital, supported by early stage investment group Blu Venture Investors, and closed through CircleUp. Bright Greens makes its frozen smoothie cubes - to which consumers add hot water and shake - in a facility just outside Detroit where it blends fruits and vegetables and flash freezes them.

