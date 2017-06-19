KDB's - Next Round' program targets start-ups
Helping the start-up companies prepare for the next generation, Korea Development Bank has been running a "KDB Next Round" program offering a link between the companies with new investors. First launched in August last year, KDB's "Next Round" was introduced in an effort to minimize market friction and promote market expansion in order to further develop start-up investments in the wake of the fourth industrial revolution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Jun 10
|business finance
|22
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Jun 8
|Anatalia Roselyn
|227
|Loan offer
|May '17
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr '17
|JamesPearce
|453
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC