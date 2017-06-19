KDB's - Next Round' program targets s...

KDB's - Next Round' program targets start-ups

Helping the start-up companies prepare for the next generation, Korea Development Bank has been running a "KDB Next Round" program offering a link between the companies with new investors. First launched in August last year, KDB's "Next Round" was introduced in an effort to minimize market friction and promote market expansion in order to further develop start-up investments in the wake of the fourth industrial revolution.

