KBank pursues innovations via venture capital arm Beacon
KASIKORNBANK on Wednesday launched Beacon Venture Capital as an investment arm with Bt1 billion to support technological innovations intended to benefit all the bank's businesses. Under the investment concept of "The Next Building Block", the Beacon fund will seek out innovations not only in KBank's core financial services but also in customer service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loan offer
|May 18
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr '17
|JamesPearce
|453
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|Asia Pacific
|226
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC