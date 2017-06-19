Kalanick Ouster as Uber CEO Began Wit...

Kalanick Ouster as Uber CEO Began With Hand-Delivered Letter

3 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

As Travis Kalanick was in Chicago interviewing a candidate to be his deputy at Uber Technologies Inc., two investors were on a plane to deliver the news that they wanted the chief executive officer gone. Matt Cohler and Peter Fenton, partners at venture capital firm Benchmark, hand-delivered a letter urging Kalanick's resignation, people familiar with the matter said.

