IvyCap Grows to be India's largest home-grown fund
New Delhi , June 14 : IvyCap Ventures, India's largest homegrown domestic fund celebrated its Six year anniversary by hosting IvyCap Day 2017 in Mumbai, at Hotel Grand Hyatt on June 10th, to commemorate the start up ecosystem and its spirit of innovation. The event was attended by over 300+ people who included the who's who of the startup ecosystem - startup founders, prominent Indian and global venture capitalists, fund managers, mentors and academicians from Ivy League Indian institutes.
