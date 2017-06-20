Israel's unicorns reveal how to make it big in business
At a panel discussion last Thursday, AlmaLinks, an Israeli organization that aims to promote Birthright-like ties between the Jewish business community in the United States and Israel, brought together what audience members said was an extraordinary group: CEOs and heads of companies who lead or have led their firms to valuations of a billion dollars or more. The conversation by Israel's leading unicorns took place in the Tel Aviv offices of ironSource and focused on how companies can get to the billion dollar mark from where they are now.
