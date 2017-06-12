Is Uber finally going to grow up?

Is Uber finally going to grow up?

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Boy Genius

According to a Reuters report this morning, Uber's board has unanimously voted to approve recommendations from an investigation into Uber's workplace policies and practices. The investigation, led by former Attorney General Eric Holder, focused on Uber's workplace culture and particularly numerous allegations of sexual harassment and institutional protection of top employees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boy Genius.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10) Jun 10 business finance 22
Prestamo (Jan '12) Jun 8 Anatalia Roselyn 227
Loan offer May 18 Duke Thompson 1
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Apr '17 JamesPearce 453
loan update Apr '17 SAN ISIDRO COMPANY 1
Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16) Apr '17 richardx 6
do you need a business loan (Sep '11) Mar '17 Leo1963 5
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,092 • Total comments across all topics: 281,709,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC