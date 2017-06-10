Irish money messaging startup cofound...

Irish money messaging startup cofounded by a Facebook veteran raises...

Dublin-based Money messaging app Plynk has raised a 25 million from a Swiss investment trust, in what it claims is the biggest ever "Series A" investment for an Irish startup. Plynk says in a release that it is building an app which links to people's Facebook accounts and then lets them send money to friends through messages with no fees.

