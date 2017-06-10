IoT Security Startup Armis Aims To Expand Channel Program With New Funding
IoT security startup Armis hopes that a new $5 million in Series A funding will help it build out its channel program around its agentless IoT security platform. The Palo Alto, Calif.-company, started in 2015, offers an agentless IoT security platform that lets enterprises see and control any device or network.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loan offer
|May 18
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr '17
|JamesPearce
|453
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|Asia Pacific
|226
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC