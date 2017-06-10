IoT Security Startup Armis Aims To Ex...

IoT Security Startup Armis Aims To Expand Channel Program With New Funding

IoT security startup Armis hopes that a new $5 million in Series A funding will help it build out its channel program around its agentless IoT security platform. The Palo Alto, Calif.-company, started in 2015, offers an agentless IoT security platform that lets enterprises see and control any device or network.

