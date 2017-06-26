IoT platform developer raises $40 million
Samsara Inc. , a startup developer of internet-connected sensor systems for applications such as fleet management, has raised $40 million in a Series C round of financing. The round was led by General Catalyst, with participation from existing investor Andreessen Horowitz and Samsara's founders.
