Investors are preparing to give fintech app Revolut A 50 million even though it's bleeding money
Fast-growing fintech app Revolut is close to sealing a A 50 million funding round that will value the nascent company at A 300 million, Sky News reports . London VC Index Ventures, already an investor in Revolut, is leading the round, Sky says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marijuana Venture Capitalist On CanopyBoulder's...
|Wed
|onemillionseeds
|1
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Jun 10
|business finance
|22
|Loan offer
|May '17
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr '17
|JamesPearce
|453
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC