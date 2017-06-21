Inside the Bidding War for Toshiba's ...

Inside the Bidding War for Toshiba's Chip Unit

Read more: Bloomberg

Toshiba is in final negotiations to sell its memory chip unit to a group that includes Bain Capital, the Innovation Network Corp of Japan, Development Bank of Japan and SK Hynix, an executive of the company said. Sanford C. Bernstein's Mark Newman speaks on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia."

Chicago, IL

