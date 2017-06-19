Industrial IoT Startup Augury Secures...

Industrial IoT Startup Augury Secures $17 Million In Series B Funding To Expand Partnership Strategy

Internet of Things startup Augury, which offers predictive maintenance technology for industrial companies, said Monday it has closed $17 million in a Series B funding round. Saar Yoskovitz, CEO of the New York-based company, said the companywill use the latest round of funding to develop strategic partnerships and strengthen its existing OEM relationships.

