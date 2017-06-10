Illumio raises $125 million as cyber ...

Illumio raises $125 million as cyber security firm targets sales growth

19 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Cyber security firm Illumio said on Wednesday that it has raised $125 million in a funding round led by J.P. Morgan Asset Management that will help finance product development and international expansion as the unprofitable, privately-held company looks to increase sales. Existing investors including Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst, 8VC, Accel and DCVC were among the participants in the Series D round, which brought total funding to $267 million, Illumio said.

Chicago, IL

