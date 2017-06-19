How the Amazon-Whole Foods deal could hurt - or help - Instacart
There is always fallout from company mergers and acquisitions. Employees are made redundant, competitors are gobbled up, entire cottage industries wiped out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Jun 10
|business finance
|22
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Jun 8
|Anatalia Roselyn
|227
|Loan offer
|May '17
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr '17
|JamesPearce
|453
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC