Houston startup community struggles to attract venture capital

Tuesday

Houston's accelerators and incubators should create roughly three Houston-based, venture capital-backed firms each year. Instead, only one company of six that received a first round of venture capital in 2016 had gone through a local program, according to a new study from Rice University .

Chicago, IL

