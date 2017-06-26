Hong Kong Start-up Platform Aims to Find the Next DJI

Since its official launch in July last year, incubator Hong Kong X-Tech Startup Platform, is already working on 20 projects, according to Professor Chen Guanhua of the University of Hong Kong, a co-founder of the incubator. The platform, which offers mentoring and financing for entrepreneurs and is not limited to Hong Kong-based projects, aims to draw founders to set up shops in the city.

