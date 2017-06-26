Hong Kong Start-up Platform Aims to Find the Next DJI
Since its official launch in July last year, incubator Hong Kong X-Tech Startup Platform, is already working on 20 projects, according to Professor Chen Guanhua of the University of Hong Kong, a co-founder of the incubator. The platform, which offers mentoring and financing for entrepreneurs and is not limited to Hong Kong-based projects, aims to draw founders to set up shops in the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Jun 10
|business finance
|22
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Jun 8
|Anatalia Roselyn
|227
|Loan offer
|May '17
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr '17
|JamesPearce
|453
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC