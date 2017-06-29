Hellman & Friedman not expected to meet Fairfax bid deadline
Australia's Minister for Communications Mitch Fifield and Greg Hywood from Fairfax during summit with media executives at Parliament House in Canberra in May. A private equity bidding war for Fairfax Media is now unlikely as it emerged that neither Hellman & Friedman nor TPG are likely to lodge bids by Friday afternoon . With Hellman & Friedman the first to pull out, it removes pressure on TPG to match its price by a certain date.
