GreatHorn Secures $6.3 Million Series A Funding from Techstars Ventures and .406 Ventures

GreatHorn , the cybersecurity solution for cloud communications platforms, today announced it has secured a $6.3 million Series A funding round from Techstars Venture Capital Fund and .406 Ventures , with participation from existing investors including ff Venture Capital , SoftTech Ventures and RRE Ventures . The capital will help the company meet rising customer demand, expand its R&D activities and accelerate GreatHorn's sales and marketing efforts.

