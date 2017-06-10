Gra a y Montero Sells Its Stake in GMD to Private Equity Firm Advent International
Advent is acquiring the Group's majority ownership stake in GMD for US$84.7 million, with an initial payment of US$37.3 million and subsequent payments subject to milestones agreed between the parties. The agreed price is equivalent to 8.2 times GMD's 2016 EBITDA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|14 hr
|Anatalia Roselyn
|227
|Loan offer
|May 18
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr '17
|JamesPearce
|453
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC