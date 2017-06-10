Govt questions future of NZ Venture Investment Fund, film grants, Bridges says

Economic Development Minister Simon Bridges said "at a high level, I do see a role for the government in a country like NZ" The government is looking at a range of options for the New Zealand Venture Investment Fund, including discontinuing funding, Economic Development Minister Simon Bridges told a parliamentary committee. "At a high level, I do see a role for the government in a country like New Zealand" in venture capital funding, Bridges told Parliament's commerce select committee.

