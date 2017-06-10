Govt questions future of NZ Venture I...

Govt questions future of NZ Venture Investment Fund, film grants, Bridges says

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NBR Newsroom

Economic Development Minister Simon Bridges said "at a high level, I do see a role for the government in a country like NZ" The government is looking at a range of options for the New Zealand Venture Investment Fund, including discontinuing funding, Economic Development Minister Simon Bridges told a parliamentary committee. "At a high level, I do see a role for the government in a country like New Zealand" in venture capital funding, Bridges told Parliament's commerce select committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBR Newsroom.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Prestamo (Jan '12) 14 hr Anatalia Roselyn 227
Loan offer May 18 Duke Thompson 1
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Apr '17 JamesPearce 453
loan update Apr '17 SAN ISIDRO COMPANY 1
Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16) Apr '17 richardx 6
do you need a business loan (Sep '11) Mar '17 Leo1963 5
Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16) Feb '17 Chris Joe 4
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,390 • Total comments across all topics: 281,629,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC