Full Show: Bloomberg Best

14 hrs ago

Eric Feng, Packagd founder, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers LLC general partner and former CTO of Hulu, discusses Packagd's strategy and how it plans to take on Amazon. He speaks with Bloomberg's Emily Chang on "Bloomberg Technology."

