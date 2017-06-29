French tycoon Niel sees Paris overtaking London as startup leader

Paris is now fully equipped to attract more innovative companies than London and dominate Europe's startup scene, billionaire Xavier Niel said on Thursday as he opened the doors of a startup mega-campus in the French capital. "It's something that is achievable in the coming months," Niel said in an interview with Reuters on the site, dubbed Station F, which plans to house 1,000 start-ups under its 1920s glass arcades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.