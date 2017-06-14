Former Aon Benfield chair O'Halleran to head VC firm advisory board

The ManchesterStory Group, a venture capital firm focused on insurance-relevant financial technology and health care companies, on Tuesday said it has named former Aon Benfield Executive Chairman Michael O'Halleran special adviser and chair of the advisory board of ManchesterStory Venture Fund L.P. In this newly created position, Mr. O'Halleran will help find startup companies for fund investments, provide input on strategic issues and priorities in the insurance industry, and bring key industry thought leaders and executives to the fund's attention, Des Moines, Iowa-based ManchesterStory said in a statement. He will be based in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.