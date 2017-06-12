Five questions with Jared Weinstein, venture capitalist

Jared Weinstein is a Birmingham native, a venture capitalist at Thrive Capital in New York City, a former official for George W. Bush. He'll be on a panel tonight alongside TechBirmingham's CEO Jennifer Skjellum, the Birmingham Business Alliance's Senior Vice President for Public Policy Waymond Jackson and Director of Workforce Development for Innovate Birmingham Abby Guerin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.