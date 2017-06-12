Five questions with Jared Weinstein, venture capitalist
Jared Weinstein is a Birmingham native, a venture capitalist at Thrive Capital in New York City, a former official for George W. Bush. He'll be on a panel tonight alongside TechBirmingham's CEO Jennifer Skjellum, the Birmingham Business Alliance's Senior Vice President for Public Policy Waymond Jackson and Director of Workforce Development for Innovate Birmingham Abby Guerin.
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Jun 10
|business finance
|22
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Jun 8
|Anatalia Roselyn
|227
|Loan offer
|May 18
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr '17
|JamesPearce
|453
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
