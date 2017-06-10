Finding Investors Through LinkedIn
The following excerpt is from the staff of Entrepreneur Media's book Finance Your Business . Buy it now from Amazon Thanks to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lifting the ban on general solicitation for investors, LinkedIn has become a potential mother lode for identifying and pitching investors.
