Fallout from venture capital sexual harassment scandal spreads
One technology investor stepped down and another issued a public apology as Silicon Valley's widening sexual harassment scandal exposed more tales of bad behavior by venture capitalists. Fallout from venture capital sexual harassment scandal spreads One technology investor stepped down and another issued a public apology as Silicon Valley's widening sexual harassment scandal exposed more tales of bad behavior by venture capitalists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marijuana Venture Capitalist On CanopyBoulder's...
|Jun 28
|onemillionseeds
|1
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Jun 10
|business finance
|22
|Loan offer
|May '17
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr '17
|JamesPearce
|453
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC