EQT says to sell Faerch Plast to Advent International
Swedish buyout firm EQT said on Friday it would sell Danish packaging group Faerch Plast to U.S. private equity firm Advent International, confirming reports in Danish media earlier on Friday. EQT said the parties have agreed not to disclose the financial details of the deal, which is customary to anti-trust clearance and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loan offer
|May 18
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr '17
|JamesPearce
|453
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|Asia Pacific
|226
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC