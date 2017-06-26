eLum Technologies Completes $3.5 Million in Series A Financing Round
"This additional funding will enable us to bolster the current infrastructure for our product development and build on the results we have achieved to date," said Quang Tran, CEO of eLum Technologies. "We received positive responses regarding our technology, and have a skilled team in place to advance rapidly into the next phase of growth."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Jun 10
|business finance
|22
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Jun 8
|Anatalia Roselyn
|227
|Loan offer
|May '17
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr '17
|JamesPearce
|453
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC