Electric carmaker NIO confident of beating Tesla in Chinese market
Chinese carmaker NIO is confident it can surpass competitors like Tesla in the Chinese market with its first mass-produced electric SUV, thanks to its knowledge of the domestic market and a sophisticated ecosystem of services, according to an executive from the company's investment arm. NIO was founded in 2014 by William Li and counts heavyweights such as Tencent, Baidu and Sequoia Capital among its investors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Jun 10
|business finance
|22
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Jun 8
|Anatalia Roselyn
|227
|Loan offer
|May '17
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr '17
|JamesPearce
|453
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC