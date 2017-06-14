Electric carmaker NIO confident of beating Tesla in Chinese market

Chinese carmaker NIO is confident it can surpass competitors like Tesla in the Chinese market with its first mass-produced electric SUV, thanks to its knowledge of the domestic market and a sophisticated ecosystem of services, according to an executive from the company's investment arm. NIO was founded in 2014 by William Li and counts heavyweights such as Tencent, Baidu and Sequoia Capital among its investors.

