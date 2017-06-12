Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisit...

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

** Chinese Group Yida International Investment has formally expressed interest in Esselunga, Italy's fourth-largest supermarket chain, Italian daily la Repubblica reported. ** A South Korean private equity syndicate led by Newlake Alliance and JB Asset Management has been named as the preferred bidder in the sale process for troubled Australian steel group Arrium Ltd, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters.

