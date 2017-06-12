Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
** Chinese Group Yida International Investment has formally expressed interest in Esselunga, Italy's fourth-largest supermarket chain, Italian daily la Repubblica reported. ** A South Korean private equity syndicate led by Newlake Alliance and JB Asset Management has been named as the preferred bidder in the sale process for troubled Australian steel group Arrium Ltd, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Jun 10
|business finance
|22
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Jun 8
|Anatalia Roselyn
|227
|Loan offer
|May 18
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr '17
|JamesPearce
|453
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC