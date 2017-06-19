Cybereason Lands $100M In Series D Fu...

Cybereason Lands $100M In Series D Funding, Plans Investments In 'Aggressive Go-To-Market' Push

With $100 million in new Series D funding in hand, Cybereason said it will now look to be more aggressive in its go-to-market push, including through partners. Cybereason announced the new round of funding by previous investor and customer SoftBank Group Corp. on Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

