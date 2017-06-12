Cool Japan bets $10 million on U.S. f...

Cool Japan bets $10 million on U.S. fund to attract more foreign venture capital

Read more: The Japan Times

Japan, eclipsed by China in startup activity, is boosting efforts to get foreign venture capital firms more involved with its entrepreneurs. The government-backed Cool Japan Fund said Thursday it will contribute $10 million to become the largest limited partner in the Japan-focused fund of 500 Startups, a San Francisco-based venture firm specializing in early-stage investments.

Chicago, IL

