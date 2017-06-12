Cool Japan bets $10 million on U.S. fund to attract more foreign venture capital
Japan, eclipsed by China in startup activity, is boosting efforts to get foreign venture capital firms more involved with its entrepreneurs. The government-backed Cool Japan Fund said Thursday it will contribute $10 million to become the largest limited partner in the Japan-focused fund of 500 Startups, a San Francisco-based venture firm specializing in early-stage investments.
