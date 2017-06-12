Clutter raises $70 million as investo...

Clutter raises $70 million as investors can't stop pouring money into startups that store your stuff

As investors have soured on a number of "Uber for X" business clones, there's one category of startups VCs can't stop throwing money into: on-demand storage. "This is the going to be the sleeper winner of the on-demand economy," Clutter cofounder and CMO Ari Mir told Business Insider.

Chicago, IL

