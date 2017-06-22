Cloudbeds Raises 9 Million in Series B Funding, Led by PeakSpan Capital
Cloudbeds, a leading provider of hospitality management software for independent properties , today announced it has completed an oversubscribed $9+ million Series B financing round. Cloudbeds' first institutional round was led by PeakSpan Capital, and includes additional investment from Nashville Capital, Cultivation Capital, ClearVision Equity, and TTCER Partners.
