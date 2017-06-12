Chinese online used car trading platform Guazi.com raises $400M...
Chinese online used car trading platform Guazi.com raises $400M Series B led by Sequoia China; Guazi was valued at $1B during $250M Series A in September 2016 - Sequoia Capital China has led a US$400 million series B round in Guazi.com Inc., a Chinese online used car trading platform headed Blockchain Explained: Debt Markets and P2P Lending - P2P Lending in the technological sense is a relatively new phenomenon offering at times high-risk, high-reward loans. Infographic: Become A Virtual Sensei With Zoho ShowTime - Virtual training is becoming the 'go-to' method for corporate trainers in MNCs to deliver standardized training to all their employees.
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Jun 10
|business finance
|22
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Jun 8
|Anatalia Roselyn
|227
|Loan offer
|May 18
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr '17
|JamesPearce
|453
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
