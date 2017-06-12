China's sharing economy charges, pedals and bounces into overdrive - and it'll even keep you dry if it rains 30 bike-sharing apps launched already, with a dozen players fighting it out in the smartphone power bank sharing market, and six more dedicated solely to sharing umbrellas Years of costly competition between Uber Technologies and its main local rival Didi Chuxing in China have made millions of Chinese comfortable about riding in each other's cars. And more than 30 bike-sharing start-ups have sprouted up in the country, dismissing urban dwellers' ideas of buying their own bikes , by carpeting the streets with millions of easily accessible two-wheelers.

