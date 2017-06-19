Blockchain raises $40 million from La...

Blockchain raises $40 million from Lakestar and Google's venture arm

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Bitcoin and blockchain technology company Blockchain.info has raised $40 million in its second round of institutional funding. European venture capital fund Lakestar and GV, Google's venture capital arm, both led the round.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10) Jun 10 business finance 22
Prestamo (Jan '12) Jun 8 Anatalia Roselyn 227
Loan offer May '17 Duke Thompson 1
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Apr '17 JamesPearce 453
loan update Apr '17 SAN ISIDRO COMPANY 1
Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16) Apr '17 richardx 6
Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16) Feb '17 Chris Joe 4
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,920 • Total comments across all topics: 281,944,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC