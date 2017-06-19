Blockchain raises $40 million from Lakestar and Google's venture arm
Bitcoin and blockchain technology company Blockchain.info has raised $40 million in its second round of institutional funding. European venture capital fund Lakestar and GV, Google's venture capital arm, both led the round.
