Binary Accused of Post-Resignation Harassment by Ex-Employee

A former employee is suing Binary Capital LLC for harassing and defaming her after she resigned from the venture capital firm, following recent revelations that co-founder Justin Caldbeck made unwelcome sexual advances toward female startup founders. Ann Lai, who was a principal at Binary until May 2016, said in a lawsuit filed in a California court that Caldbeck had texted her repeatedly after she left the firm, threatening her not to disparage or divulge information about the company.

