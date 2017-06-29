Billionaire investor Reid Hoffman says the best sign of a good...
Airbnb, with its $31 billion valuation and growing global empire, is one of the most exciting companies in Silicon Valley right now. But when it launched in 2008, even some of the most visionary investors were wary: Letting regular people rent out their homes to strangers would inevitably end in disaster, right? There were some inevitable hiccups, but they didn't stop the company from becoming a leader in the emerging sharing economy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marijuana Venture Capitalist On CanopyBoulder's...
|Wed
|onemillionseeds
|1
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Jun 10
|business finance
|22
|Loan offer
|May '17
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr '17
|JamesPearce
|453
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC