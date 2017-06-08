Barings Supports TA Associates in Acquisition of U.K.-Based Biologics Manufacturer Biocomposites
Barings, one of the world's leading asset management firms, announced today that it served as lead agent and provided senior credit facilities to support TA Associates' investment in Biocomposites, a manufacturer and marketer of calcium compound biologics. Biocomposites is singularly focused on the development of innovative calcium compounds for surgical use.
