Bain in talks with Japan fund on bid for Toshiba chip unit -sources

Bain Capital and a Japanese state-backed fund are in talks about teaming up to bid for Toshiba Corp's prized chip unit, sources familiar with the matter said. The U.S. private equity firm would replace rival KKR & Co LP as the main partner of the state-backed fund and would be a minority investor in the consortium under the plan being discussed, one of the sources said.

