Bain in talks with Japan fund on bid for Toshiba chip unit -sources
Bain Capital and a Japanese state-backed fund are in talks about teaming up to bid for Toshiba Corp's prized chip unit, sources familiar with the matter said. The U.S. private equity firm would replace rival KKR & Co LP as the main partner of the state-backed fund and would be a minority investor in the consortium under the plan being discussed, one of the sources said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Thu
|Anatalia Roselyn
|227
|Loan offer
|May 18
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr '17
|JamesPearce
|453
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC