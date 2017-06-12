Bain Capital Ventures leads Series B round for ShipBob
Chicago-based ShipBob , a fulfillment solutions provider for e-commerce businesses, has raised $17.5 million in Series B funding. Bain Capital Ventures led the round with participation from return backers Hyde Park Venture Partners, FundersClub, Hyde Park Angels and FJ Labs LLC .
