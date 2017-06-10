Antares Capital Supports Aurora Capital Partnersa Acquisition of Randall-Reilly

Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Tuscaloosa, AL, Randall-Reilly is a leading provider of B2B data and data-driven marketing services, media and events for the trucking, construction, agriculture and additional industrial markets. The company serves a blue-chip customer base of more than 4,400 clients, with its top 100 clients averaging more than 13-years in relationship tenure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.