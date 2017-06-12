Alison Alfers Joins HawkEye 360 as Chief Legal Officer
Alfers brings more than two decades of domestic and international experience to HawkEye 360, including more than 10 years focused on the space-based satellite imagery industry. Alfers will serve as chief legal counsel, working closely with the executive team to execute HawkEye 360's business development and growth strategies, including having responsibility for regulatory and governmental affairs.
