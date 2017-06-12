Alison Alfers Joins HawkEye 360 as Ch...

Alison Alfers Joins HawkEye 360 as Chief Legal Officer

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

Alfers brings more than two decades of domestic and international experience to HawkEye 360, including more than 10 years focused on the space-based satellite imagery industry. Alfers will serve as chief legal counsel, working closely with the executive team to execute HawkEye 360's business development and growth strategies, including having responsibility for regulatory and governmental affairs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10) Jun 10 business finance 22
Prestamo (Jan '12) Jun 8 Anatalia Roselyn 227
Loan offer May 18 Duke Thompson 1
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Apr '17 JamesPearce 453
loan update Apr '17 SAN ISIDRO COMPANY 1
Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16) Apr '17 richardx 6
do you need a business loan (Sep '11) Mar '17 Leo1963 5
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,035 • Total comments across all topics: 281,792,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC